Latest Articles

In Memoriam

His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back By Scott Alan Lucas · April 16, 2023 11:38 AM PDT

I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee. “Oh, shit. Is he OK?” said Shields, a mixed martial arts fighter who lives near Las Vegas. “No.” The news of Lee’s killing on April 4 spread quickly among the close-knit but far-flung group that called the technology...