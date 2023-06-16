The U.K.’s antitrust regulator greenlit Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of Roomba maker iRobot on Friday, sending its stock surging even as the deal still faces hurdles in the U.S. and European Union. iRobot shares were up nearly 20% at $50.38 on Friday morning after the Competition and Markets Authority wrote in a decision that the proposed merger would not substantially lessen...
The Bandleader: Stuck in the Middle With Twitch’s Iconoclastic New CEO
I will start with John Denver,” said Dan Clancy. “There’s one note that’s kind of high, so I mangle it a little. But that’s OK. Part of doing this is being comfortable mangling a note or two.” Clancy, CEO of the $45 billion livestreaming platform Twitch, then launched into an emphatic keyboard rendition of Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country...
