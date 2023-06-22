Scoop: Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI StartupRead more

Exclusive startups media/telecom
Reddit Sales Growth Slowdown Preceded Fight Over New API Fees
By Cory Weinberg · June 22, 2023 2:26 PM PDT
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. Photo by Getty
A stark business reality faced Reddit before a user uprising engulfed its site this month: slowing sales growth. Reddit’s revenue rose 38% in 2022 to about $670 million last year, two people familiar with the matter said, faster than many other internet ad firms but a steep slowdown from the more than doubling of revenue the company experienced in 2021 over 2020.
Cloud Networking Startup Aviatrix Switches CEOs
By Kevin McLaughlin · June 22, 2023
Biden Officials Concerned About Chinese Cloud Providers’ Data Access
By Anissa Gardizy · June 22, 2023
Amazon’s iRobot Acquisition Likely to Face Full-Scale EU Probe
By Theo Wayt · June 22, 2023
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
From left: Bret Taylor, Peter Fenton and Clay Bavor. Photo: Getty
Exclusive startups ai
Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI Startup
By Kate Clark
Benchmark has led the first round of funding for a three-month-old artificial intelligence startup founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and ex-Google executive Clay Bavor at a valuation of over $100 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Nat Friedman, left, and Daniel Gross. Photos by Microsoft and Getty
startups ai
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
By Kate Clark
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo by Getty
apple ar/vr
What Apple Didn’t Reveal About the Vision Pro
By Wayne Ma
If you want a sense of what you might be able to do with Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the future, consider this.
Photo by Getty.
crypto venture capital
How the SEC Could Cripple Crypto Venture Capitalists
By Aidan Ryan
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuits against both Coinbase and Binance have sparked an intense debate about its effort to regulate the crypto markets.
Tiger Global management partners Chase Coleman, left, and Scott Shleifer
Tiger Global Raises $2.7 Billion, 55% Less Than Target Set Last Fall
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Tiger Global Management, a New York-based investment firm that became a symbol of the recent startup funding boom and bust, has raised $2.7 billion, according to a pair of securities filings it filed on Friday.