OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft RivalryRead more

Briefing
startups e-commerce amazon

Amazon’s North America Fulfillment Chief Leaves for Delivery Startup ShipBob

By
Theo Wayt
· · Source: The Information

The Amazon vice president in charge of its fulfillment operations in North America, Melissa Nick, has left the company to join e-commerce fulfillment provider ShipBob, the startup said on Tuesday. The hire makes ShipBob, which is focused on fulfilling orders for small and medium-sized businesses, the latest e-commerce upstart to tap former Amazon executives to oversee logistics operations. ...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
markets enterprise
The Software Banker With Private Equity on Speed Dial
By Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter · June 27, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Jason Auerbach. Photo via Silicon Valley Bank, Getty and Foursquare.
When Josh Rogers, CEO of data integrity firm Precisely, was looking for a buyer in 2021, he tapped Jason Auerbach, then a top investment banker at UBS. Auerbach ended up helping sell Precisely to private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group and TA Associates. Twelve months later, when Precisely needed to raise money, Auerbach—by this time at Silicon Valley Bank’s investment banking...
Latest Briefs
 
Amazon’s North America Fulfillment Chief Leaves for Delivery Startup ShipBob
By Theo Wayt · June 27, 2023
TikTok Kills Its BeReal Clone
By Isabelle Sarraf · June 27, 2023
Snowflake Gets Closer to Nvidia, Microsoft in Generative AI Push
By Kevin McLaughlin · June 27, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
By Aaron Holmes
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Abraham Shafi, CEO of IRL (left), and Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Social App IRL, Which Raised $200 Million, Shuts Down After CEO Misconduct Probe
By Mark Matousek
Last year, the CEO of messaging app IRL repeatedly said it had 20 million monthly active users, who chatted about shared interests and planned real-world events together.
Orlando Bravo, founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive enterprise Finance
Inside Thoma Bravo’s Software Playbook
By Rachel Graf
Until two weeks ago, Thoma Bravo had sold just one company worth more than $10 billion in the past three years, when it offloaded Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange for $11 billion in 2020.
Photo via Cohesity
Exclusive startups enterprise
In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPO
By Maria Heeter, Anissa Gardizy and Kate Clark
Four years ago, one of the most intense battles in enterprise software was underway between two startups led by former colleagues : Rubrik and Cohesity.
Adobe chief strategy officer Scott Belsky. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller, using Adobe Firefly.
The Big Read culture ai
Can Adobe Catch the AI Bug?
By Margaux MacColl
Six months ago, Adobe’s chief strategy officer, Scott Belsky, was in a New York conference room with around two dozen top marketing executives.
From left: Bret Taylor, Peter Fenton and Clay Bavor. Photo: Getty
Exclusive startups ai
Ex-Salesforce Chief Bret Taylor’s AI Startup Raises Money From Sequoia, Benchmark
By Kate Clark
Benchmark has led the first round of funding for a three-month-old artificial intelligence startup founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and ex-Google executive Clay Bavor at a valuation of over $100 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.