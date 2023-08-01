Briefing
cloud enterprise ai

AMD CEO: Forthcoming MI300 Chip Could Boost Data Center Revenue

By
Kevin McLaughlin
· · Source: The Information

AMD’s revenue dropped 18% to $5.4 billion in its July quarter compared to last year due to continuing weak demand for PC and data center server chips. But better days may be coming for the latter business. Based in part on customers’ interest in the MI300 chip, which combines CPU and GPU and is going into production in the fourth quarter, AMD expects revenue for its data center unit to grow...

Latest Articles
 
The Briefing uber/lyft media/telecom
Uber Investors Ought to Look at the Big Picture
By Akash Pasricha · Aug. 1, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Dara Khosrowshahi. Photo by Getty.
Uber shareholders kicked the ride-hailing giant in the shins today for what some may have considered lackluster revenue growth. They ought to be celebrating! Finally, at long last, Uber’s operations are profitable.The company this morning said it generated $9.23 billion in revenue in the second quarter, a little more than $100 million less than what analysts were expecting, according to S&amp;P...
The skyline of Kuwait City. A Kuwaiti royal family member is reportedly backing a stealth cloud startup. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
By Anissa Gardizy
Save the Date: Next Thursday, Aug. 3, join Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Cohere , an OpenAI rival valued at $2 billion, and Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone , one of the hottest young AI infrastructure startups, for a live audio chat with subscribers.
Sequoia Capital's Menlo Park, Calif. campus. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Dealmaker venture capital
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
By Kate Clark
Shortly after the exit of five of its partners, Sequoia Capital let go of seven members of its in-house recruiting and talent team, sending a clear signal to other firms that it’s time to reevaluate the platform teams, which grew exceedingly large during the record bull run.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with one of the company's graphics processing units. Photo by Getty.
semiconductors ai
In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google .
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
By Paris Martineau
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Org Charts semiconductors
CEO Jensen Huang Runs Nvidia With a Strong Hand
By Kevin McLaughlin
Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, the chip designer powering the artificial intelligence boom, has a hand in nearly every aspect of the company’s day-to-day operations.
Reed Jobs. Photo via Emerson Collective.
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Reed Jobs, son of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his spouse, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is leaving his mother’s Emerson Collective to start his own venture capital fund, according to a person with direct knowledge.