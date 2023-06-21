Anchorage Digital, a crypto company backed by financial heavyweights including KKR, has disabled trading for filecoin, according to two people familiar with the matter, adding to the fallout from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s crypto crackdown. Anchorage, which offers crypto custody, trading and other services for big crypto investors, told customers earlier this month they could no...
Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI Startup
Benchmark has led the first round of funding for a three-month-old artificial intelligence startup founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and ex-Google executive Clay Bavor at a valuation of over $100 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. Taylor and Bavor’s company raised at least $20 million in the round, including from Sequoia Capital, an active...
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.