Got a Growing Company? Watch Out for Business Drift. By Holden Spaht · April 4, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

After slouching toward a sluggish end of 2022, technology mergers and acquisitions look to be showing new signs of life. That activity coincides with a continued rise in shareholder activism as value-oriented investors take advantage of the paradigm shift in valuations to demand higher profits and cash flow margins. Amid tightened market conditions and the still-looming potential of an economic...