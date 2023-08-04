Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&ARead more

Andreessen Horowitz-Backed Hopin Competitor Sells to EventMobi

By
Kate Clark
· · Source: The Information

Run The World, a virtual events startup that competed with Hopin, plans to sell to EventMobi, an event management software company. Terms of the deal were not discosed. Mountain View, Calif.-based Run The World raised $15 million in venture capital funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund and GGV Capital. News of the sale comes only two days after London-based Hopin said it was selling...

The 1:1 ai
‘Not Everyone Is Trying to Build God’: Runway CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela Tries to Dampen the Doomerism
By Julia Black · Aug. 4, 2023 10:36 AM PDT
The poetry-minded Runway founder Cristóbal Valenzuela. Art by Clark Miller.
It might have been a moment lost in translation, or perhaps a willful reinterpretation, but when I asked Cristóbal Valenzuela who in the tech world inspires him most, he named a Chilean poet. “Nicanor Parra came up with this idea of ‘anti-poetry,’” explained Valenzuela, co-founder and CEO of Runway, a generative AI video startup. “He thought about the whole...
Coinbase Moves to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 4, 2023
Revolut to Halt U.S. Crypto Services Due to Regulatory Climate
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 4, 2023
Photo via Clutter.com.
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash.
Reed Jobs. Photo via Emerson Collective.
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Reed Jobs, son of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his spouse, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is leaving his mother’s Emerson Collective to start his own venture capital fund, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with one of the company's graphics processing units. Photo by Getty.
semiconductors ai
In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google .
Org Charts startups
Plaid’s Leadership Evolves to Prove It’s Not a One-Hit Wonder
By Mark Matousek
Plaid is at a crossroads. The financial technology company has been pushing new services and inking deals with companies such as automakers as it attempts to diversify beyond its business of selling software that connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial services firms like Robinhood and Venmo.
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube graphic during the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27. Photo by AP.
Exclusive google media/telecom
Hollywood’s Pain Is YouTube’s Advertising Gain
By Sahil Patel
The Hollywood labor strikes have proven a boon for YouTube, with Google’s video-streaming service luring television ad buyers who are worried about committing to traditional TV ads while actors and writers remain on the picket lines.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photo by Getty.
microsoft ai
The Bill Comes Due for Microsoft’s AI Push
By Aaron Holmes
For the past year, Microsoft has been racing to add capacity to its Azure cloud computing platform, especially for customers seeking to train and run artificial intelligence applications.