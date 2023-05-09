Amazon Starts Warning Customers About ‘Frequently Returned’ ItemsRead more

Andreessen Horowitz Dedicates $500 Million to Startups Supporting American Interests

By
Kate Clark
· · Source: The Information

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has dedicated $500 million to early-stage companies that support American interests, including startups in the aerospace, defense, and public safety industries, the firm’s “American Dynamism” team  announced  on Tuesday. Andreessen Horowitz’s American Dynamism portfolio currently includes Hadrian, a builder of autonomous factories that serve both...

Exclusive microsoft
Microsoft and Oracle Discussed Sharing AI Servers to Solve Shortage
By Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy · May 9, 2023 4:01 PM PDT
Safra Katz, CEO of Oracle, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Photos by Bloomberg
Oracle and Microsoft recently discussed an unusual agreement to rent servers from each other if either company runs out of computing power for cloud customers that use large-scale artificial intelligence, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. A deal would help the two rival cloud providers meet surging demand for servers that can run AI software, which has caused a...
Affirm’s Revenue Growth Slows as Loss Widens
By Mark Matousek · May 9, 2023
Tucker Carlson Says He’ll Launch Show on Twitter
By Erin Woo · May 9, 2023
Anthropic Shows How Its AI Training Differs From OpenAI’s
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 9, 2023
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
By Kalley Huang
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets.
Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
IPO Hopeful Klaviyo Tries to Prove There’s More to Life Than Shopify
By Ann Gehan and Cory Weinberg
For years, Klaviyo’s best partner was e-commerce giant Shopify. Now, as the marketing software firm once valued at $9.5 billion gears up for an initial public offering, it’s looking to make new friends.