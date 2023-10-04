AI Startups Are Facing a ReckoningRead more

Anthropic Seeks $2 Billion in New Funding

Anissa Gardizy
OpenAI rival Anthropic, which announced a deal to raise up to $4 billion from Amazon last week, is talking to investors about raising an additional $2 billion in new funding, The Information reported Tuesday. Google, which bought a 10% stake in Anthropic in 2022, is expected to invest in the $2 billion round, according to two people with direct knowledge. The startup, which sells ChatGPT...

Streaming Services Should Beware Becoming Like Cable Companies
By Nick Wingfield · Oct. 3, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo via Shutterstock
About a month ago, I finally reached my breaking point with YouTube TV, the streaming service I had subscribed to years earlier as a replacement for cable TV. I didn’t think twice about paying $40 a month for it in 2018, but after years of price increases—YouTube TV now costs $73 a month—I realized my family wasn’t watching it nearly enough to justify the money. So I ditched it. More...
From left: Paul Graham, Garry Tan and Michael Seibel. Photos by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan.
Y Combinator’s Garry Tan Goes to the Mat
By Kate Clark
Garry Tan was in his happy place. Surrounded by food trucks and techies basking in San Francisco’s September sun, the CEO of Y Combinator snapped selfies with entrepreneurs as he meandered through a crowd of 2,700 attendees at the startup accelerator’s annual alumni event.
Dave Rogenmoser, cofounder of Jasper. Photo via Getty.
Jasper, an Early Generative AI Winner, Cuts Internal Valuation as Growth Slows
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Stephanie Palazzolo
Jasper AI, an early darling of the generative artificial intelligence boom, has cut the internal value of its common shares 20%, according to former employees who were notified by the company.
Dave Rogenmoser, co-founder of Jasper. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
AI Startups Are Facing a Reckoning
By Stephanie Palazzolo
A reckoning may be coming for once-hot artificial intelligence startups. Among the most vulnerable: consumer apps (think Character.AI) and “thin wrapper” startups like CopyAI that merely provide a nice user interface on top of a third-party model from model developers like OpenAI.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Getty
Nvidia Deepens Push Into AWS’ Turf
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s ambition to compete with Amazon Web Services is growing. Nvidia is best known for designing server chips for artificial intelligence, but it has been running a nascent cloud service for corporate customers that develop AI with those chips.
Sam Altman and Mark Zuckerberg. Photos via Shutterstock and AP.
Meta, OpenAI Square Off Over Open Source AI
By Jon Victor
Artificial intelligence leaders and policymakers are divided on a key question: Are cutting-edge AI models too powerful to hand to just anyone?
The X (formerly Twitter) office in San Francisco on July 29. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Musk’s X Cuts Half of Election Integrity Team After Promising to Expand It
By Erin Woo
Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter , is cutting around half of the global team devoted to limiting disinformation and election fraud on the platform, including the head of the group, according to three people familiar with the situation.