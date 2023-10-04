OpenAI rival Anthropic, which announced a deal to raise up to $4 billion from Amazon last week, is talking to investors about raising an additional $2 billion in new funding, The Information reported Tuesday. Google, which bought a 10% stake in Anthropic in 2022, is expected to invest in the $2 billion round, according to two people with direct knowledge. The startup, which sells ChatGPT...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing crypto media/telecom
Streaming Services Should Beware Becoming Like Cable Companies
About a month ago, I finally reached my breaking point with YouTube TV, the streaming service I had subscribed to years earlier as a replacement for cable TV. I didn’t think twice about paying $40 a month for it in 2018, but after years of price increases—YouTube TV now costs $73 a month—I realized my family wasn’t watching it nearly enough to justify the money. So I ditched it. More...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups ai
Y Combinator’s Garry Tan Goes to the Mat
AI Agenda ai
AI Startups Are Facing a Reckoning
Exclusive semiconductors ai
Nvidia Deepens Push Into AWS’ Turf
policy
Musk’s X Cuts Half of Election Integrity Team After Promising to Expand It