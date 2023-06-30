Apple’s market capitalization rose to above $3 trillion Friday morning, as a quarter-end rally across the board lifted shares of the iPhone maker by 1.5%. Apple stock was trading at $192.46, giving it a market capitalization of $3.027 billion, according to Koyfin. Microsoft stock was also up 1.6%, lifting its market cap to $2.5 trillion. Three other big tech stocks have market caps above $1...
Fifteen Years After Founding Grindr, Joel Simkhai Has ‘Unfinished Business’
On a sweat-soaked New York afternoon over Pride Weekend, a short line formed outside a dark bar on the Lower East Side. After checking customers’ IDs, a boyish-looking bouncer at the front door asked if they’d downloaded the app they needed to get in: “Do you have Motto?” I pulled up the app, its home screen affixed with the photo of an anonymous man—handsome,...
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals
Tech on the Trail: Silicon Valley’s Favorite Smart Hiking Gear
Drew Romero’s hikes were weighing on him, literally. A Reston, VA-based senior software developer for technology consulting company Tkxel, Romero thought heavy accessories—battery packs and bottles of water—would hamstring him on a challenging five-day hike through a remote mountain range in Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.