Apple can continue to enforce its current rules that prohibit iOS app developers from steering users to alternative payment methods as the iPhone maker’s legal fight with Fortnite publisher Epic Games heads to the U.S. Supreme Court. Apple is fighting an injunction that ruled that Apple could not bank links within iOS apps that directed users to non-Apple payment options. That injunction was...
apple entertainment
Apple Can Keep App Store Rules for Now as Supreme Court Rejects Epic Games’ Bid
Latest Articles
Deals startups venture capital
Tome, AI Startup Founded by Ex-Meta Managers, Discusses Fundraising at $600 Million Valuation
Tome, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to make it easier to create and design presentations, has talked to investors about raising new money that could double its valuation to up to $600 million, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions. The new financing could amount to $60 million, according to one of the people, and comes while the nearly three-year-old...
Deals startups venture capital
Exclusive startups e-commerce
