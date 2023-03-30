Meet the New Guard of Finance—and Save $100 On Your First YearUnlock the List

Briefing
apple asia ar/vr

Apple Delays Headset Production to Third Quarter

By
Nick Wingfield
· · Source: Ming-Chi Kuo

The waiting game for Apple’s much anticipated mixed reality headset will continue. Ming-Chi Kuo—a Taiwan-based analyst known for his deep contacts within Apple’s supply chain—said in a tweet that Apple has pushed back its mass production plans for the headset to the third quarter of this year, a delay of one to two months. Previously, Bloomberg had reported that Apple was aiming to...

Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy startups
Gumroad Turns a Profit After Price Hike
By Isabelle Sarraf · March 30, 2023 3:17 PM PDT
Photo via Gumroad
Gumroad, which provides tools to creators including landing pages and help with product sales, recorded the largest monthly profits in its 11-year history in recent months after raising prices.Gumroad recorded net income of $82,270 in January, Sahil Lavingia, Gumroad’s founder and CEO, told its crowdfunding investors and creators Thursday in a presentation that was available via Zoom. Net...
Latest Briefs
 
Coinbase Hires Former Shopify Executive as Country Director
By Aidan Ryan · March 30, 2023
Circle’s USDC Outflows Exceed $10 Billion Since Crypto Bank Crisis
By Akash Pasricha · March 30, 2023
Virgin Orbit Lays Off 85% of Staff, Ceases Operations
By Becky Peterson · March 30, 2023
From left, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Google Brain chief Jeff Dean. Photos by Getty, Bloomberg
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s success in overtaking Google with an artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has achieved what seemed impossible in the past: It has forced the two AI research teams within Google’s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups
Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business
By Ben Parr
At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?” It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question.
Block chairman and co founder Jack Dorsey. Photo by Getty
markets
Fintech’s Big Wakeup Call
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs were supposed to transform banking by making it dead simple for users to open savings accounts or pay their bills.
Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research e-commerce culture
The Skin-Tech Devices Helping Execs Beautify in a Hurry
By Aja Mangum
I’m always 29 at heart,” said Liyia Wu, CEO of ShopShops, a livestream shopping app for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.
Art by Clark Miller
Surreal Estate real estate
Silicon Valley’s Realtors, Like Its Bankers, Are Having a Tough Month
By Zara Stone
In early March, Ken DeLeon, founder of DeLeon Realty, a Silicon Valley–based brokerage that sold more than $1 billion in homes in 2021, called one of his venture capitalist clients to discuss the purchase of a $20 million–plus megamansion.
Art by Clark Miller.
Caffeinated Capitalists venture capital
Venture Capital’s 25 Favorite Cafes
By Annie Goldsmith
Coupa Cafe in Palo Alto. Buck’s of Woodside. The Creamery in SoMa (RIP). Silicon Valley’s coffee shops have undoubtedly seen more dealmaking than any one fancy office building or members’ club.