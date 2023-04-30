Apple has dropped a lawsuit against a former executive previously responsible for the central processors inside iPhones. The request for dismissal was done with prejudice, meaning that Apple is barred from bringing the claim again in another court, according to a legal filing reviewed by The Information. Apple accused Gerard Williams III of using its intellectual property at his new...
Apple Drops Lawsuit Against Former Chip Executive Over IP Theft
