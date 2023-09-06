Latest Articles

How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin · Sept. 5, 2023 5:27 PM PDT

Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap. What the human resources startup doesn’t talk about in its prolific marketing is the fact that the company, last valued by investors at $12 billion, has also become the exclusive way nearly a dozen websites in a...