Apple’s top executives saw a preview of its yet-to-be-announced mixed reality headset last week, Bloomberg reported , amid a growing debate about the initial success of the product. Bloomberg said Apple executives are lowering expectations for the device, which is expected to retail at $3,000 apiece, at the high end of the market for such devices. Executives are drawing parallels between the...
Musk Puts $20 Billion Value on Twitter
Elon Musk offered Twitter employees stock grants at a valuation of roughly $20 billion, said a person familiar with an email Musk sent to staff, less than half what he paid to buy the company. It was a concrete acknowledgment of how much Twitter’s value has dropped since the deal—but it is still well above public market valuation levels for Twitter’s rivals.
