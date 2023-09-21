The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple’s 5G modem, which it is designing entirely in-house, won’t be ready until at least 2025. The news comes after Apple and Qualcomm extended an agreement for Qualcomm to continue supply modem chips for the iPhone through 2025. The deal originally was set to expire at the end of 2023, and Qualcomm had publicly said it didn’t expect to sell many modems to...