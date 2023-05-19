Apple has told employees not to use certain artificial intelligence-powered services because of confidentiality concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal document. The banned tools include OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GitHub’s Copilot, which helps to automate software coding. Apple executives are worried employees may disclose confidential information to services like ChatGPT,...
