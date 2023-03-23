Apple plans to spend $1 billion per year to produce movies that will be released in movie theaters, according to Bloomberg . The tech giant is hoping that theatrical releases will help market Apple TV+, while also raising its profile in Hollywood, where many of the town’s biggest stars and filmmakers have made rallying calls to preserve theatrical distribution. In doing so, Apple is taking...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive ai
Shivon Zilis, Musk Associate, Leaves OpenAI Board
Shivon Zilis, director of operations at Elon Musk’s Neuralink, has stepped down from the board of OpenAI, according to a person familiar with the move and Zilis’ LinkedIn profile. Her departure follows public criticism of OpenAI from Musk, who aside from being her boss at the brain-computer interface startup Neuralink is also the father of her twins. Musk, who is widely cited as a...
Latest Briefs
Apple to Spend $1 Billion Per Year on Movies to Release in Theaters
TikTok CEO Stresses App’s Separation from China
Block Shares Crash 20% After Short Seller Alleges Fraud
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
First Look startups ai
Boom Times in San Francisco’s AI Underground
The Big Read
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.
Exclusive startups electric vehicles
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors