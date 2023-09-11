Qualcomm said that Apple has agreed to use the company’s cellular modems in iPhones through 2026. The deal is an indication that Apple’s long standing efforts to wean itself off of Qualcomm by developing its own modems is running behind schedule. The Information has previously reported that Apple had hoped to have its own 5G modem, code-named Leda, in mass production by next year. Apple...
AI Agenda ai
Nvidia, DataDirect Networks Shine in Latest Inference and Storage Benchmark Results
Since ChatGPT’s launch last November, much of the discussion around artificial intelligence has shifted from awe and amazement to more pragmatic questions such as how to manage exploding compute costs associated with developing and using it commercially. Luckily, new findings from MLCommons, a non-profit that develops evaluations and datasets for machine learning, may help answer such...
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.