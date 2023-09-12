Inside Databricks’ Contrarian Playbook: Burn $1.5 Billion to Buy Big GrowthRead more

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 and New Watch Models, Emphasizing Sustainability

By
Akash Pasricha
· · Source: The Information

Apple unveiled two new iPhone models and a pair of new Apple Watches at an event Tuesday that focused heavily on sustainability and included little mention of artificial intelligence, the hot topic of the moment. The new iPhone 15 uses the same A16 processor chip that was included in its previous iPhone 14 Pro models. The phone’s enclosure is made of 75% aluminum, its battery is made of 100%...

Recap: The CEO’s Guide to Generative AI: Maximizing Data
By The Information Partnerships · Sept. 12, 2023 3:38 PM PDT
Artificial intelligence can be transformative. It can offer increased efficiency, boosted innovation and serious cost savings. But to realize those benefits, CEOs need to take an active hand in making sure the company has the right in-house talent, the right vendors and the right data. What’s the best way to go about this? Stephanie Palazzolo, reporter for the Information, partnered with...
Dave Clark. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Dave Clark’s Last Days at Flexport
By Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark knew something was off when the executive chairman of Flexport, Ryan Petersen, showed up on the video call on Wednesday with Robert Swan, a board member at the freight forwarder.
Left: Dave Clark. Photo by AP. Right: Ryan Petersen. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
By Theo Wayt, Ann Gehan, Paris Martineau and Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Scott Shleifer, managing director of Tiger Global. Photos via Getty.
Deals startups venture capital
Venture Firms Hang the ‘For Sale’ Sign on Portfolios
By Maria Heeter, Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark
Some of the most active startup investors have been hanging a “for sale” sign on their portfolios at a time when venture investors are finding it increasingly difficult to raise new venture funds.
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty
Exclusive cloud ai
Nvidia Muscles Into Cloud Services, Rankling AWS
By Anissa Gardizy and Aaron Holmes
Last year, Nvidia made an unusual proposal to Amazon Web Services and other cloud providers that have long been the biggest buyers of Nvidia’s specialized artificial intelligence server chips.
Apple's AI chief, John Giannandrea. Photo via Getty
Exclusive google apple
Apple Boosts Spending to Develop Conversational AI
By Wayne Ma
Apple has been expanding its computing budget for building artificial intelligence to millions of dollars a day.