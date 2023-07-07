Apple plans to limit in-store demonstrations of its Vision Pro headset to people who make appointments online. That decision, reported by Bloomberg, is another sign that Apple isn’t anticipating that the headset will be a mass-market product anytime soon. Apple has already repeatedly trimmed the number of Vision Pro headsets it plans to make: Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported ...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Podcast facebook Twitter
‘More or Less’: Twitter Won’t Die! Long Live Threads!
I knew that this week's conversation on Threads was going to be fun! For better or worse, the Morins and the Lessins have a lot of social media DNA. Dave built a social network Path and helped create the Facebook platform. Sam spent years working on Facebook's social network, wrestling with the balance of public and private content. I am pretty sure we talked about social...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories