‘More or Less’: Twitter Won’t Die! Long Live Threads! By Jessica E. Lessin · July 7, 2023 11:52 AM PDT

I knew that this week's conversation on Threads was going to be fun! For better or worse, the Morins and the Lessins have a lot of social media DNA. Dave built a social network Path and helped create the Facebook platform. Sam spent years working on Facebook's social network, wrestling with the balance of public and private content. I am pretty sure we talked about social...