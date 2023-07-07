Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for PixelRead more

Briefing
apple ar/vr

Apple Will Require Appointments to Test Vision Pro Headset

By
Nick Wingfield
· · Source: Bloomberg

Apple plans to limit in-store demonstrations of its Vision Pro headset to people who make appointments online. That decision, reported by Bloomberg, is another sign that Apple isn’t anticipating that the headset will be a mass-market product anytime soon. Apple has already repeatedly trimmed the number of Vision Pro headsets it plans to make: Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported ...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Podcast facebook Twitter
‘More or Less’: Twitter Won’t Die! Long Live Threads!
By Jessica E. Lessin · July 7, 2023 11:52 AM PDT
I knew that this week's conversation on Threads was going to be fun! For better or worse, the Morins and the Lessins have a lot of social media DNA. Dave built a social network Path and helped create the Facebook platform. Sam spent years working on Facebook's social network, wrestling with the balance of public and private content. I am pretty sure we talked about social...
Latest Briefs
 
Instagram Head Says Meta ‘Won’t Encourage’ News on Threads
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · July 7, 2023
Stalled UPS Union Negotiations Threaten E-Commerce Deliveries
By Theo Wayt · July 7, 2023
Gemini Sues Barry Silbert, DCG as Genesis Restructuring Stalls
By Akash Pasricha · July 7, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive google semiconductors
Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel
By Wayne Ma
Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan.
Foreground: CoinFund president Chris Perkins. Background: Sam Bankman-Fried. Photos by Getty.
crypto
Crypto VCs Wrest Power Back From Founders
By Aidan Ryan
Venture capitalists are becoming a little more demanding of crypto firms. At the height of the crypto boom, venture investors were so focused on winning hot deals that they didn’t push for audited financial statements or board seats.
BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti speaks with Justin Killion, former president of Complex Networks, and BuzzFeed's former COO Christian Baesler. Photo by Getty
Exclusive entertainment
BuzzFeed’s Peretti Is Hoping to Raise $150 Million From Sale of Complex Assets
By Sahil Patel
For months, BuzzFeed stock has traded so low that the Nasdaq recently threatened the company with delisting.
Magic Spoon founders Gabi Lewis and Greg Sewitz, plus product development manager Cortney Leonard, sample two iterations of a toasted marshmallow flavor with a variety of milks. Photograph by Lisa Corson for The Information.
Show Us Everything startups culture
The Cereal Influencers of SoHo
By Annie Goldsmith
Pop Up Grocer looks like it was created as much for social media as for real-life shopping. Walking around the bright, checkerboard-floored West Village market one day last month, I felt like I was stepping inside an Instagram post.
Art by Clark Miller
Opinion policy ai
This Is the Help Congress Needs to Regulate AI
By Adam Bly
When OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before Congress in May about the existential risks large-language models and other generative artificial intelligence technologies pose to humanity, there was an elephant in the room.
Org Charts startups
The People Who Run Chime
By Mark Matousek
Chime aims to undercut traditional banks by being more consumer friendly. Its management team’s experience reflects that approach.