Apple won another legal victory against Epic Games on Monday after a federal court upheld a 2021 verdict that concluded Apple’s App Store didn’t violate antitrust laws. The ruling is a blow to Epic, which likely has lost the equivalent of at least $400 million in annual sales from its hit game “Fortnite” due to its absence on Apple’s devices. The case centered around Epic’s complaint that...
apple entertainment policy
Apple Wins Legal Battle Over Epic, Which Appealed Antitrust Verdict
Latest Articles
Creator Economy culture policy
Why Hank Green Won’t Lobby for TikTok
I’m still buzzing with excitement from our Creator Economy Summit last week in Los Angeles.One of my favorite conversations of the day was with Hank Green, a longtime YouTube creator who also has 7.5 million followers on TikTok. We covered a lot of ground, from Montana’s threatened TikTok ban to Twitter checkmarks to an argument with his vlogger-author brother John Green about selling VidCon,...
