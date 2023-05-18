Latest Articles

Opinion crypto

How to Be a Crypto Whistleblower By Poppy Alexander · May 18, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

In the past few months, both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have brought aggressive enforcement actions against crypto exchanges. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, Tron founder Justin Sun and Terra founder Do Kwon have all been either charged or sued by one of these two agencies. Meanwhile, the SEC has put Coinbase on notice that a suit is...