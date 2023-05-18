Exclusive: Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI PushRead more

Apple’s Headset Budget Exceeds $1 Billion a Year

By
Nick Wingfield
· · Source: Bloomberg

Apple’s top executives seem to have mixed feelings about the company’s upcoming mixed reality headset, which the company has spent over $1 billion a year developing. A new report from Bloomberg says that Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president for software engineering, and Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president for hardware technologies, are among the executives who have expressed...

Opinion crypto
How to Be a Crypto Whistleblower
By Poppy Alexander · May 18, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
In the past few months, both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have brought aggressive enforcement actions against crypto exchanges. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, Tron founder Justin Sun and Terra founder Do Kwon have all been either charged or sued by one of these two agencies. Meanwhile, the SEC has put Coinbase on notice that a suit is...
Startup Aviatrix Targets AWS, Palo Alto Networks With New Service
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 18, 2023
YouTube Says Revenue Rose to $40 Billion, Boosted by Subscriptions
By Isabelle Sarraf · May 18, 2023
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Workers at a Veho facility in Atlanta in 2021. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Sridhar Ramaswamy. Photo by Getty
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push
By Kevin McLaughlin, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Database software provider Snowflake has been in advanced talks to acquire Neeva, a search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.
Rewind AI co-founder Dan Siroker. Photo via Getty.
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising
By Kate Clark
Hungry venture capitalists inundated Rewind AI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker the moment they caught wind of his artificial intelligence startup’s Series A plans, he wrote on Twitter last month.