SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm hopes to raise billions of dollars in its initial public offering next month at a valuation between $60 billion and $70 billion, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Arm’s listing will be the most important test for the stagant market for public offerings. The firm’s prospects may be raised by recent investor fervor for artificial intelligence firms, which are often...
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash. To stay alive, it struck a deal to be sold for pennies on the dollar to one of its business partners...
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds