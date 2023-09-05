SoftBank-owned Arm Holdings set an expected price range for its initial public offering that would value the company above $50 billion, according to a Tuesday morning filing . The chip designer also reeled off the names of several tech heavyweights it expects to buy up to $735 million in aggregate in the IPO. Among them are Apple, Nvidia, Samsung, AMD, Google, Intel and Taiwanese chipmaking...
Arm Seeks a Valuation Topping $50 Billion, Taps Apple and Others as Key Investors
