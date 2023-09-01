SoftBank-owned chip designer arm will start conversations with potential initial public offering investors next week with a $50 billion to $55 billion valuation in mind, according to the Wall Street Journal. The valuation range is likely a starting point that it hopes to increase over the next week before an IPO on the Nasdaq exchange the following week. It would represent at least a 56%...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive crypto
Gemini Tries to Line Up Other Creditors in New Genesis Bankruptcy Plan
The high-profile spat between Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert is poised to get even uglier. Gemini is trying to rally other creditors behind a plan to wring more money out of DCG to help pay back the more than $3.5 billion owed by its bankrupt lending subsidiary, Genesis, two people familiar with the matter said. The new proposal,...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes
Exclusive Finance
A Tangled Mess of Tech: JPMorgan’s Tall Task to Integrate First Republic