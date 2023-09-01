Latest Articles

Exclusive crypto

Gemini Tries to Line Up Other Creditors in New Genesis Bankruptcy Plan By Aidan Ryan · Sept. 1, 2023 4:45 PM PDT

The high-profile spat between Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert is poised to get even uglier. Gemini is trying to rally other creditors behind a plan to wring more money out of DCG to help pay back the more than $3.5 billion owed by its bankrupt lending subsidiary, Genesis, two people familiar with the matter said. The new proposal,...