Arm Shoots for IPO Valuation Above $50 Billion

By
Cory Weinberg
· · Source: The Wall Street Journal

SoftBank-owned chip designer arm will start conversations with potential initial public offering investors next week with a $50 billion to $55 billion valuation in mind, according to the Wall Street Journal. The valuation range is likely a starting point that it hopes to increase over the next week before an IPO on the Nasdaq exchange the following week. It would represent at least a 56%...

Exclusive crypto
Gemini Tries to Line Up Other Creditors in New Genesis Bankruptcy Plan
By Aidan Ryan · Sept. 1, 2023 4:45 PM PDT
Tyler (left) and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of Gemini. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
The high-profile spat between Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert is poised to get even uglier. Gemini is trying to rally other creditors behind a plan to wring more money out of DCG to help pay back the more than $3.5 billion owed by its bankrupt lending subsidiary, Genesis, two people familiar with the matter said. The new proposal,...
Arm Shoots for IPO Valuation Above $50 Billion
By Cory Weinberg · Sept. 1, 2023
Chamath Palihapitiya. Photo by Variety via Getty Images.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes
By Maria Heeter
Social Capital, the investment firm led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, tried to sell stakes in hundreds of young companies in June of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft ai
OpenAI Passes $1 Billion Revenue Pace as Big Companies Boost AI Spending
By Amir Efrati and Aaron Holmes
OpenAI is currently on pace to generate more than $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months from the sale of artificial intelligence software and the computing capacity that powers it.
Photo via Klaviyo.
e-commerce
Klaviyo IPO Filing Highlights Challenges for Marketing Startups
By Ann Gehan
Klaviyo, the e-commerce marketing software provider backed by Accel and Shopify, has whipped itself into shape ahead of its public debut.
AWS CEO Adam Selipsky (left) and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Art by Clark Miller/Photos by Getty
Exclusive microsoft startups
How AWS Stumbled in AI, Giving Microsoft an Opening
By Anissa Gardizy and Kevin McLaughlin
Long before ChatGPT arrived on the scene last year, Amazon Web Services was developing artificial intelligence software akin to the technology that powers the hit chatbot from OpenAI.
Photo by AP.
Exclusive Finance
A Tangled Mess of Tech: JPMorgan’s Tall Task to Integrate First Republic
By Michael Roddan
In the hours after JPMorgan Chase bought troubled First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion in a government fire sale, its consumer banking chiefs Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak—both potential successors to CEO Jamie Dimon—flew to California.
Clockwise from left, creators Katerina and Yinon Horowitz, Jack Settleman, Ross Pomerantz, Raven Ross and Komal Nambiar. Art by Clark Miller
startups culture
How Influencers Dodged the Destruction in Creator Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Times are grim for startups that sell products and services to creators. Some are folding, while others can’t pivot their businesses away from the creator economy fast enough.