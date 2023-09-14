The share price Arm Holdings ended Thursday at $63.59, up nearly 25% above the initial public offering price, a strong early sign for the tech listing market overall. The litany of bankers and executives trying to ensure a smooth deal appeared to largely do their jobs. Gains on the first day of trading allowed investors who bought into the IPO to generate a quick profit, likely increasing...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy Twitter
The Executive Musk Almost Tapped to Run Twitter
On Elon Musk’s first day as the new owner of Twitter, later renamed to X, he secretly met with one possible candidate who could help him run the company: Kayvon Beykpour, according to a new biography of Musk by Walter Isaacson out this week. Beykpour co-founded livestreaming app Periscope. Twitter acquired his company in 2015, but shut it down six years later due to fizzling usage....
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
Exclusive startups ai
Inside Databricks’ Contrarian Playbook: Burn $1.5 Billion to Buy Big Growth