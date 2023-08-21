Org chart: The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the CloudRead more

By
Cory Weinberg
· · Source: The Information

British chip designer Arm reported declining revenues and narrowing profits Monday in an investor prospectus that precedes a likely initial public offering next month, a crucial moment for its parent company SoftBank and a key test for the IPO market. The company generated about $675 million in revenue last quarter, down about 2.5% from the same period last year, while profits also fell by...

SoftBank’s Arm IPO Win Won’t Make Up for What It Missed Out On
By Cory Weinberg · Aug. 21, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Microchips designed by Arm. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Here’s a declaration the tech press doesn’t get to make very often: It’s a good day to be SoftBank. Arm, a chip designer the SoftBank Group has owned since 2016, finally released its investor prospectus this afternoon, a key step before the initial public offering expected next month. If investors bite—no sure thing, as I explain below—Arm’s valuation could surpass $60 billion. That’s roughly...
Zoom’s Shares Rise on Strong Earnings, Big Customer Growth
By Kevin McLaughlin · Aug. 21, 2023
Arm’s IPO Prospectus Marks Key Step Toward Major IPO
By Cory Weinberg · Aug. 21, 2023
Coinbase Buys Minority Stake in USDC Issuer Circle
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 21, 2023
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in May. Photo via Getty
Exclusive google ai
How Google is Planning to Beat OpenAI
By Jon Victor
In April, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took an unusual step: merging two large artificial intelligence teams—with distinct cultures and code—to catch up to and surpass OpenAI and other rivals.
Photo via Ramp.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%
By Kate Clark
Fintech startup Ramp is raising several hundred million from investors at a $5.5 billion valuation, measured before the investment, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi. Photo by Bloomberg/Getty.
Exclusive enterprise venture capital
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash
By Cory Weinberg and Amir Efrati
Enterprise software firm Databricks is in early discussions with investors for a new cash infusion, likely totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, as it looks to capitalize on the fervor over artificial intelligence, two people familiar with the matter said.
Photos via Shutterstock and CoreWeave.
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
By Anissa Gardizy
CoreWeave, a fast-growing cloud computing provider that rents access to Nvidia’s hard-to-get artificial intelligence chips, has raised more than $2.7 billion in debt and equity this year to obtain more chips and space in data centers.
Org Charts cloud
The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the Cloud
By Anissa Gardizy
At most companies, employees report up to the CEO. At Oracle, many of the most important executives report to Larry Ellison, the company’s co-founder, chair and chief technology officer.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo via Getty/Shane Burke
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta’s Next AI Attack on OpenAI: Free Code-Generating Software
By Kevin McLaughlin, Amir Efrati and Stephanie Palazzolo
Meta Platforms is preparing to launch software to help developers automatically generate programming code, a challenge to proprietary software from OpenAI, Google and others, according to two people with direct knowledge of the product.