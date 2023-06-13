Latest Articles

Creator Economy startups ai

Why Two Creator Founders Are Switching to AI By Kaya Yurieff · June 13, 2023 3:46 PM PDT

Earlier today, I published a story about how creator economy startups are facing a reckoning after the 2020-2021 VC funding boom that spawned hundreds of startups trying to sell tools and services to creators. As funding has dried up, several creator-related startups—including Popshop Live, Zurp and Moetic—have been looking for buyers, pivoting their businesses or shutting down...