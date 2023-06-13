A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy StartupsRead more

AWS Outage Appeared to Affect Delta, McDonald’s and Others

Anissa Gardizy
Amazon Web Services is experiencing an outage in one of its major data center hubs, US-East-1, in northern Virginia, causing interruptions for dozens of companies across the globe. The outage began around noon Pacific Time, according to a public dashboard where AWS tracks the performance of its cloud service. According to internet monitoring site Downdetector, users reported service issues...

Why Two Creator Founders Are Switching to AI
By Kaya Yurieff · June 13, 2023 3:46 PM PDT
Dmitry Shapiro (left) and Sean Thielen of GoMeta, parent company of Koji. Photo via GoMeta
Earlier today, I published a story about how creator economy startups are facing a reckoning after the 2020-2021 VC funding boom that spawned hundreds of startups trying to sell tools and services to creators. As funding has dried up, several creator-related startups—including Popshop Live, Zurp and Moetic—have been looking for buyers, pivoting their businesses or shutting down...
By Anissa Gardizy · June 13, 2023
Shopify’s Deliverr U-Turn Started Six Months After Acquisition
By Ann Gehan · June 13, 2023
Microsoft CFO Says OpenAI and Other AI Products Will Add $10 Billion in Revenue
By Aaron Holmes · June 13, 2023
The Overlapping Galaxies of Delian Asparouhov
By Margaux MacColl
Delian Asparouhov, newly minted Founders Fund partner and co-founder of Varda Space Industries, is obsessed with speed.
Exclusive markets startups
A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Two years ago, Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen were so optimistic about the booming creator economy that they pivoted their startup to a new product: a simple tool called Koji that lets influencers more easily link to their online tip jars, merch and other services in their social media bios.
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
By Michael Roddan
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.
Andreessen Horowitz Merges Fintech and Consumer Teams After Some Bets Fizzle
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Andreessen Horowitz has combined its finance and consumer investment teams into one, merging what were two of the hottest pandemic-era investment categories that have since cooled.
AWS Cuts Ties With Fast-Rising Cloud-Sales Partner
By Anissa Gardizy
Amazon Web Services has suddenly cut ties with a key firm that earns commissions for bringing new customers to AWS, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.
Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading Edge
By Jon Victor and Cory Weinberg
Citadel Securities, a prominent high-frequency trading firm, has told startup founders and investors it is looking to license software from artificial intelligence startups working on large-language models or to buy stakes in them, according to two people with knowledge of the conversations.