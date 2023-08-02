Latest Articles

Exclusive startups

Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount By Natasha Mascarenhas · Aug. 2, 2023 10:56 AM PDT

Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash. To stay alive, it struck a deal to be sold for pennies on the dollar to one of its business partners...