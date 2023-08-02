Discover who made the 2023 Enterprise Tech Power ListRead more

Briefing
amazon cloud

AWS Says 40,000 Customers Use Homegrown Graviton Chips

By
Anissa Gardizy
· · Source: Bloomberg

About 40,000 customers use Amazon Web Services’ homegrown chips for data center servers, known as Graviton, the company confirmed. Bloomberg reported Tuesday evening the number of AWS customers that use chips based on Arm designs, as part of a story about the planned initial public offering of Softbank-owned Arm Holdings. Graviton chips are the only Arm-based chips AWS offers. They launched in...

Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas · Aug. 2, 2023 10:56 AM PDT
Photo via Clutter.com.
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash. To stay alive, it struck a deal to be sold for pennies on the dollar to one of its business partners...
The skyline of Kuwait City. A Kuwaiti royal family member is reportedly backing a stealth cloud startup. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
By Anissa Gardizy
Save the Date: Next Thursday, Aug. 3, join Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Cohere , an OpenAI rival valued at $2 billion, and Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone , one of the hottest young AI infrastructure startups, for a live audio chat with subscribers.
Sequoia Capital's Menlo Park, Calif. campus. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Dealmaker venture capital
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
By Kate Clark
Shortly after the exit of five of its partners, Sequoia Capital let go of seven members of its in-house recruiting and talent team, sending a clear signal to other firms that it’s time to reevaluate the platform teams, which grew exceedingly large during the record bull run.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
By Paris Martineau
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with one of the company's graphics processing units. Photo by Getty.
semiconductors ai
In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google .
Org Charts semiconductors
CEO Jensen Huang Runs Nvidia With a Strong Hand
By Kevin McLaughlin
Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, the chip designer powering the artificial intelligence boom, has a hand in nearly every aspect of the company’s day-to-day operations.
Reed Jobs. Photo via Emerson Collective.
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Reed Jobs, son of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his spouse, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is leaving his mother’s Emerson Collective to start his own venture capital fund, according to a person with direct knowledge.