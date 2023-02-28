Exclusive: Fighting ‘woke AI,’ Elon Musk is recruiting a team to make a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT.Read Now

Briefing
venture capital

Bain Capital Ventures Raises $1.9 Billion in New Funds

By
Kate Clark
· · Source: The Information

Docker and DocuSign backer Bain Capital Ventures, an offshoot of the Boston-based private equity firm Bain Capital, has raised $1.9 billion across two new funds. The news comes about a year after the firm unveiled a  $560 million fund  dedicated to crypto investments. U.S. venture firms raised a record $162 billion in 2022 despite declining deal activity and a frozen market for initial...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Subscriber Survey economy ai
The Information Subscribers Are Upbeat About Tech After a Brutal 2022
By Scott Thurm · Feb. 28, 2023 10:00 AM PST
Readers of The Information are generally optimistic about the outlook for technology companies this year after a brutal 2022 marked by slowing growth, shrinking profits, widespread layoffs and plunging stock prices. That result emerges from a survey conducted in early February, which also found that readers are familiar with generative artificial intelligence programs that create text or images...
Latest Briefs
 
Bain Capital Ventures Raises $1.9 Billion in New Funds
By Kate Clark · Feb. 28, 2023
SoftBank-backed Reef Technology Hires Restructuring Advisors
By Maria Heeter · Feb. 28, 2023
Goldman Sachs Updates On Consumer Lending Retreat
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · Feb. 28, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Photo-illustration by Clark Miller. Palmer Luckey: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Kim Kardashian West: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg; Henry Kravis: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Peter Thiel: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg; Bob Iger: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Jon Winkelried: Bess Adler/Bloomberg; Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Charles Kushner: David 'Dee' Delgado/Bloomberg; Mukesh Ambani: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang. Photos by Paradigm and Shutterstock.
Exclusive
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Art: Shane Burke/Photo: Bloomberg
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
By Jon Victor and Jessica E. Lessin
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Org Charts asia
The People With Power at TikTok Owner ByteDance
By Juro Osawa
When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress next month, he’s likely to face heated questions about the app’s Chinese ownership.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in 2018. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive cloud ai
AI Startups Find an Unlikely Friend: Oracle
By Aaron Holmes
Top cloud providers are jostling to sign deals with artificial intelligence startups that need computing resources as they chase OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT.
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive markets startups
Stripe’s Search for Billions Nears an End, But It Hasn’t Been Easy
By Maria Heeter, Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
A place on Stripe’s roster of investors was once one of the most exclusive and highly coveted seats in tech.