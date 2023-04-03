Briefing
crypto

Bakkt Completes Deal for Apex Crypto

By
Aidan Ryan
Source: The Information

Bakkt announced Monday that it completed its deal for Apex Crypto, a firm that powers crypto trading, custody and other services for businesses. The deal will cost Bakkt $55 million in cash, plus stock over the next three years based on Apex Crypto’s performance that could total more than $100 million. Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael said in the release that the acquisition will help Bakkt “tap into a...

