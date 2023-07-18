With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud ProvidersRead more

Briefing
Finance

Bank of America Profit Climbs, While PNC Is Pressured

By
Michael Roddan
· · Source: The Information

Bank of America’s second-quarter earnings rose 19% to $7.4 billion, beating analysts’ expectations, thanks to higher interest rates and better revenue in the company’s Wall Street trading and lending divisions. While many institutions focused on dealmaking and trading continue to report squeezed earnings, Bank of America’s global investment banking operations grew during the June quarter, with...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Deals startups cloud
Nvidia Accelerates AI Startup Investments, Nears Deal With Cloud Provider Lambda Labs
By Maria Heeter, Kate Clark and Stephanie Palazzolo · July 18, 2023 5:00 AM PDT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Art by Clark Miller
Nvidia is known for its stranglehold over the market for the data center chips that power ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence software. But in a matter of a few months, Nvidia has also become one of the biggest venture capital investors in an important class of customers who need its chips: cloud and AI software startups. In the latest example, Nvidia is nearing a deal to take an equity...
Latest Briefs
 
Microsoft Announces Pricing for OpenAI-Powered Office 365 Software at Double Basic Seat Price
By Aaron Holmes · July 18, 2023
Meta Releases Much-Anticipated Open-Source AI Model, Llama 2
By Aaron Holmes · July 18, 2023
Morgan Stanley Profit Falls as Investment Banking Slowdown Persists
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · July 18, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Sam Altman’s Tangle of Investments
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Among the many unusual facts about OpenAI, the buzzy startup behind the hugely popular chatbot ChatGPT, the most extraordinary may be that Sam Altman, its CEO and co-founder, doesn’t have any equity in it.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
By Becky Peterson
For Google employees, the news was a devastating turn in an already disorienting year. In May, a 31-year-old senior engineer at the company, later identified by police as Kevin Rawlings, died at Google’s New York office late at night in an apparent suicide.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Exclusive startups cloud
With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud Providers
By Aaron Holmes, Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
The demand for artificial intelligence chips is turning into a boom for several upstart cloud-server providers, thanks to the complicated politics of the tech industry.
Character.AI's cofounders Noam Shazeer and Daniel de Freitas. Photos by Getty. Art by Shane Burke.
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
By Jon Victor and Kate Clark
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Liquid Death Hires Goldman Sachs, Aiming for 2024 IPO
By Cory Weinberg, Maria Heeter and Erin Woo
The parched market for initial public offerings is likely to see a new entrant soon: a canned water company.
A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.