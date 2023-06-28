The biggest U.S. banks would be able to weather a severe downturn in the commercial real estate market and the housing market, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest stress test. The banks’ passing grades clear the way for them to outline plans for future stock buybacks and dividends. The Fed’s vice chair for supervision, Michael Barr, said the results showed the banking system remained...
Latest Articles
Creator Economy entertainment media/telecom
Spotify’s Video-Podcast Surge
For the past three years, Spotify has been trying to beef up its video podcasts as it tries to keep up with the TikTok-driven explosion in short-form video. The efforts are starting to show some progress. The music streaming service now hosts more than 100,000 podcast shows that publish video episodes, a 40% increase from March though still a sliver of its 5 million total shows, according to...
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Exclusive startups ai
Ex-Salesforce Chief Bret Taylor’s AI Startup Raises Money From Sequoia, Benchmark