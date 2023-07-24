Latest Articles

Stitch Fix Thinks Outside the Box With CEO Do-Over By Ann Gehan · July 24, 2023 7:00 AM PDT

Stitch Fix’s new CEO, Matt Baer, grew up in South Florida, working at his family’s chain of furniture stores. But after studying business in college, Baer went to law school and took a job with hotshot lawyer David Boies’ firm. He returned to retail when he joined e-commerce startup Fab in 2011, which started a decade of work at both e-commerce startups and bigger retailers...