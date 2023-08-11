Better.com is going public after investors in Aurora Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company that’s set to merge with the mortgage lender, voted on Friday to approve the deal. The companies expect the agreement to close around Aug. 22. Aurora first agreed to take Better.com public in 2021. The companies have repeatedly delayed the deal amid a regulatory review and a...
The Briefing apple crypto
Why Apple Remains on Top
These must be lonely times for iPhone haters. Apple’s share of the mobile market has been growing, according to IDC, which has insulated the company a little from the shrinkage in the smartphone market. (Those damn iPhones are just so easy to use!) As the 2.4% iPhone sales decline in its recently reported June-quarter results showed, though, Apple isn’t entirely immune. Analysts expect the...
Exclusive facebook ar/vr
Behind Meta’s ‘Made in USA’ AR Glasses: a Military-Grade Material
Deals startups venture capital
Tome, AI Startup Founded by Ex-Meta Managers, Discusses Fundraising at $600 Million Valuation