Better.com Set to Go Public

By
Mark Matousek
· · Source: The Information

Better.com is going public after investors in Aurora Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company that’s set to merge with the mortgage lender, voted on Friday to approve the deal. The companies expect the agreement to close around Aug. 22. Aurora first agreed to take Better.com public in 2021. The companies have repeatedly delayed the deal amid a regulatory review and a...

The Briefing apple crypto
Why Apple Remains on Top
By Martin Peers · Aug. 11, 2023 4:30 PM PDT
These must be lonely times for iPhone haters. Apple’s share of the mobile market has been growing, according to IDC, which has insulated the company a little from the shrinkage in the smartphone market. (Those damn iPhones are just so easy to use!) As the 2.4% iPhone sales decline in its recently reported June-quarter results showed, though, Apple isn’t entirely immune. Analysts expect the...
By Mark Matousek · Aug. 11, 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried to Be Jailed Until Trial After Judge Revokes Bail
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 11, 2023
State Regulators Approve Expanded Robotaxi Service in San Francisco
By Jon Victor · Aug. 11, 2023
The Takeaway
‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning.
Exclusive facebook ar/vr
Behind Meta’s ‘Made in USA’ AR Glasses: a Military-Grade Material
By Wayne Ma
Meta Platforms plans to build only around a thousand units of the first generation of its augmented-reality glasses due out next year, a tiny batch that it will just use for internal development and to demonstrate the device to the public.
Deals startups venture capital
Tome, AI Startup Founded by Ex-Meta Managers, Discusses Fundraising at $600 Million Valuation
By Natasha Mascarenhas, Stephanie Palazzolo and Erin Woo
Tome, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to make it easier to create and design presentations, has talked to investors about raising new money that could double its valuation to up to $600 million, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.
AI Agenda ai
Hype About AI ‘Agents’ Rises Again; Why GPUs Are So Hard to Find
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Like many others, I dream of having my own personal artificial intelligence-powered assistant to answer texts I’ve been avoiding or land that impossible-to-get reservation at a restaurant blowing up on TikTok.
Exclusive e-commerce
TikTok Replaces Top Shopping Executive With Retail Veterans
By Erin Woo
TikTok has hired two retail veterans who worked at Amazon and Meta Platforms to help oversee its ambitious push to build a giant U.S.
Exclusive apple semiconductors
How Apple Will Save Billions of Dollars on Chips for New iPhone
By Wayne Ma
When Apple’s next iPhone goes on sale in September, its upgraded core processor will be more powerful than that of any rival smartphone.