Latest Articles

The Briefing apple crypto

Why Apple Remains on Top By Martin Peers · Aug. 11, 2023 4:30 PM PDT

These must be lonely times for iPhone haters. Apple’s share of the mobile market has been growing, according to IDC, which has insulated the company a little from the shrinkage in the smartphone market. (Those damn iPhones are just so easy to use!) As the 2.4% iPhone sales decline in its recently reported June-quarter results showed, though, Apple isn’t entirely immune. Analysts expect the...