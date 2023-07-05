The Biden administration is preparing to restrict Chinese companies’ access to U.S. cloud computing services, The Wall Street Journal reported. Such a move would reflect Washington’s growing concerns about American technology benefiting China in the two nations’ race for supremacy. If the new rule comes into effect, it could require American cloud service providers such as Amazon and Microsoft...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Crypto Global crypto
Checking in on Crypto’s Most Promising Startups
Can you believe it? We’re already halfway through 2023! To mark the occasion, Aidan Ryan and I caught up with our 2022 list of the most promising startups in crypto, first published in October, to see how they’ve held up.In an industry that has undergone a tremendous transformation, with collapses like FTX and BlockFi and the SEC cracking down on Coinbase and others, it’s worth pointing out...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive microsoft cloud
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals