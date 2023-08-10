President Joe Biden issued a long-anticipated executive order aimed at limiting some U.S. investments in China in sensitive areas of advanced technology such as semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence. The order, which will go into effect next year, cited concerns that “foreign countries of concern” could exploit American investments to develop their military and...
Biden Issues Order to Limit U.S. Investments in China’s Tech Sector
