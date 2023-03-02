Latest Articles

Creator Economy startups

At Clubhouse, Many Notable Hires Have Departed By Kaya Yurieff · March 2, 2023 3:58 PM PST

Roughly 20 leaders have departed Clubhouse over the past year or so, including many of the notable hires the social audio app recruited from major companies such as Meta Platforms, Google, TikTok, Spotify and Netflix. All these ex-staffers had vice president, head or lead in their titles or job descriptions (most were heads of something).The social audio app, which turns three years next month,...