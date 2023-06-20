Latest Articles

Creator Economy startups venture capital

The Creator Economy Database Goes Global; Trevor Noah’s Take on Podcasts By Isabelle Sarraf · June 20, 2023 3:18 PM PDT

Hello!Our latest update to the Creator Economy Database comes with a major overhaul of the data we report for startups based outside the U.S. For the first time, we’ve included detailed information about the funding rounds and lead investors for private creator companies headquartered outside of the U.S. Here’s what we found:• Singapore-based BandLab, a service for artists to record and mix...