Ryan Murphy, producer of hit television series such as “American Horror Story” and “Glee”, plans to switch from Netflix to Disney, according to Bloomberg . His defection etches a win for Disney, which has lately been on the backfoot as it cut spending on streaming content. But it’s a blow to Netflix. Murphy joined the streaming service in 2018 after signing a five year deal worth $300...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy startups venture capital
The Creator Economy Database Goes Global; Trevor Noah’s Take on Podcasts
Hello!Our latest update to the Creator Economy Database comes with a major overhaul of the data we report for startups based outside the U.S. For the first time, we’ve included detailed information about the funding rounds and lead investors for private creator companies headquartered outside of the U.S. Here’s what we found:• Singapore-based BandLab, a service for artists to record and mix...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google facebook
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
startups venture capital
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.