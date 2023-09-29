Luther Lowe, Yelp’s top policy executive and an outspoken critic of Google and other big tech companies, is leaving the company after more than 15 years, he said in a post on X on Friday. At Yelp, a major casualty of Google’s dominance of small-business advertising, Lowe has been a key figure in convincing officials in Washington, Brussels and state capitols to pursue antitrust enforcement...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing markets apple
Apple’s Hiccup, Blue Apron Gets Picked Up
It’s hard to feel sympathy for Apple, given how much money it makes ($9.2 million in net income every hour in the most recent quarter). But the flood of complaints on social media about overheating in the latest line of iPhones makes you feel a bit for the tech giant and its executives. Here’s a company that wanted to make its high-end phones lighter by using titanium, and what sounds like a...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups ai
Y Combinator’s Garry Tan Goes to the Mat