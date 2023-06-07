Exclusive: How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad MarketRead more

Binance.US Pauses OTC Trading, Delist Some Trading Pairs

Aidan Ryan
Binance.US, the U.S. affiliate of Binance, said Wednesday that it is pausing over-the-counter trading and will delist several trading pairs two days after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao over securities violations. Most of the affected trading pairs, which refer to swapping one token for another, were tokens paired with tether, the largest...

BuzzFeed Considers Sale of Complex Networks
By Sahil Patel · June 7, 2023 12:08 PM PDT
Jonah Peretti. Photo by Getty.
BuzzFeed is exploring a potential sale of Complex Networks, a digital media firm it acquired when going public in late 2021 for nearly $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter. The move, which follows a decline in Complex’s revenues over the past couple of years, is a sign of the challenges facing BuzzFeed, once a high-flying star of the digital media sector that...
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff
By Cory Weinberg
Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg
semiconductors ai
Why Nvidia Aids Cloud Rivals of AWS, Google and Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s business of selling chips for artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, but the company faces a looming problem.
Introducing The Information’s Generative AI Database
By Kalley Huang
OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched six months ago, igniting a boom in generative artificial intelligence.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.