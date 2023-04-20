Latest Articles

Creator Economy Summit e-commerce

TikTok U.S. Shopping Chief: Open to Big Retail Partnerships to Fill Shopping Aims By Erin Woo and Ann Gehan · April 20, 2023 1:54 PM PDT

TikTok has ambitions to transform its app into a U.S. shopping destination and is open to working with big retail partners including Walmart to make that happen, according to TikTok’s head shopping executive in the U.S. “If anyone from Walmart is here, come talk to me,” Sandie Hawkins, TikTok’s general manager of U.S. e-commerce, said at The Information’s Creator...