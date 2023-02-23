Block’s Cash App, the payment company’s consumer-facing unit, ended the year with 51 million active users, a 16% increase from 2021. Gross profit for Block’s Cash App unit rose 64% in the fourth quarter to $848 million from the same period a year earlier, helped by more revenue from consumers using cards and other financial products beyond Cash App’s peer-to-peer payments offering. It was the...
Investors interested in the video-streaming segment can’t complain they don’t have choices. If they want to buy into a company that’s singularly focused on turning a profit in streaming, instead of trying to balance profits and growth, they can check out Warner Bros. Discovery. The parent of HBO Max and Discovery+ reported Thursday that the loss from its streaming division dropped to just $217...
