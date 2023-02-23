Latest Articles

Warner’s Profit-First, No-Growth Streaming Strategy By Martin Peers · Feb. 23, 2023 5:00 PM PST

Investors interested in the video-streaming segment can’t complain they don’t have choices. If they want to buy into a company that’s singularly focused on turning a profit in streaming, instead of trying to balance profits and growth, they can check out Warner Bros. Discovery. The parent of HBO Max and Discovery+ reported Thursday that the loss from its streaming division dropped to just $217...