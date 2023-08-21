Org chart: The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the CloudRead more

Briefing
media/telecom

Bloomberg Overhauls Leadership Ranks

By
Maria Heeter
· · Source: The Information

Bloomberg LP made a sweeping overhaul of its executive ranks, appointing a new CEO, president and chief financial officer, The Information reported, citing an internal memo. The financial data and media giant also said it would build a new board of directors chaired by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney. JP Zammitt will become president, Patti Roskill was named chief financial officer...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
media/telecom
Bloomberg Overhauls Its Executive Ranks
By Maria Heeter · Aug. 21, 2023 8:20 AM PDT
Michael Bloomberg. Photo by Getty.
Bloomberg LP made a sweeping overhaul of its top ranks, putting in place a new CEO, president and chief financial officer, and said it would build a new board of directors chaired by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, according to an internal memo seen by The Information. JP Zammitt will become president of Bloomberg LP, Patti Roskill will become the chief financial officer and Vlad...
Latest Briefs
 
Bloomberg Overhauls Leadership Ranks
By Maria Heeter · Aug. 21, 2023
Meta to Launch Web Version of Threads
By Martin Peers · Aug. 20, 2023
European Law is About to Take Effect for Big Tech
By Martin Peers · Aug. 20, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in May. Photo via Getty
Exclusive google ai
How Google is Planning to Beat OpenAI
By Jon Victor
In April, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took an unusual step: merging two large artificial intelligence teams—with distinct cultures and code—to catch up to and surpass OpenAI and other rivals.
Photo via Ramp.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%
By Kate Clark
Fintech startup Ramp is raising several hundred million from investors at a $5.5 billion valuation, measured before the investment, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi. Photo by Bloomberg/Getty.
Exclusive enterprise venture capital
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash
By Cory Weinberg and Amir Efrati
Enterprise software firm Databricks is in early discussions with investors for a new cash infusion, likely totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, as it looks to capitalize on the fervor over artificial intelligence, two people familiar with the matter said.
Cadre founder and CEO Ryan Williams. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups real estate
Yieldstreet Nears a Deal to Buy Real Estate Tech Startup Cadre
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Kate Clark and Maria Heeter
Asset manager Yieldstreet is near a deal to buy Cadre, a once-promising real estate investment firm whose value has fallen sharply in recent years, said people familiar with the situation.
Photos via Shutterstock and CoreWeave.
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
By Anissa Gardizy
CoreWeave, a fast-growing cloud computing provider that rents access to Nvidia’s hard-to-get artificial intelligence chips, has raised more than $2.7 billion in debt and equity this year to obtain more chips and space in data centers.
Org Charts cloud
The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the Cloud
By Anissa Gardizy
At most companies, employees report up to the CEO. At Oracle, many of the most important executives report to Larry Ellison, the company’s co-founder, chair and chief technology officer.