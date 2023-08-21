Bloomberg LP made a sweeping overhaul of its executive ranks, appointing a new CEO, president and chief financial officer, The Information reported, citing an internal memo. The financial data and media giant also said it would build a new board of directors chaired by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney. JP Zammitt will become president, Patti Roskill was named chief financial officer...
Bloomberg Overhauls Its Executive Ranks
Bloomberg LP made a sweeping overhaul of its top ranks, putting in place a new CEO, president and chief financial officer, and said it would build a new board of directors chaired by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, according to an internal memo seen by The Information. JP Zammitt will become president of Bloomberg LP, Patti Roskill will become the chief financial officer and Vlad...
