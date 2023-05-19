Latest Articles

The 1:1 culture

The Software CEO Spending Millions on Offices That Double As Luxury Bars By Jon Steinberg · May 19, 2023 11:00 AM PDT

On May 9, Expensify issued a quarterly earnings report that even its likable longtime CEO couldn’t soften. It had been a “nuclear winter” for the economy, David Barrett told shareholders. There were silver linings for his expense management software company, but “don’t get me wrong, this quarter sucked.” His blunt diagnosis ignited a sell-off on shares in the...