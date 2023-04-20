How an Online Pharmacy’s Automation Project Went AwryRead More

BuzzFeed Closes BuzzFeed News As Part of Broader Cost-Cutting

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

BuzzFeed is closing BuzzFeed News, the company announced, as part of a sweeping cost-cutting including layoffs of 15% of the company's staff, or 180 people. The news signals the financial strain on the digital media upstart which is grappling with a weak digital ad market. In a note to staff, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said he had overinvested in BuzzFeed News in the past "because I love their...

Opinion startups policy
America Is Holding Back Its Immigrant Entrepreneurs
By Gagan Sandhu · April 20, 2023 9:30 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
The U.S. is the best country in the world for entrepreneurs. Yet it’s also a country that goes out of its way to prevent many of the most promising would-be entrepreneurs from realizing their potential. Every year, the U.S. grants H-1B visas to 85,000 highly skilled foreign workers, nearly 70% of whom come to this country to work in the tech industry. In my experience, these are some of...
Insider to Lay Off 10% of Staff
By Paris Martineau · April 20, 2023
SpaceX Launches and Destroys 400-Foot Starship For First Time
By Becky Peterson · April 20, 2023
Rippling CEO Parker Conrad at his home in San Francisco on April 10, 2023. Photo by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups enterprise
Parker Conrad Takes the Pain
By Abram Brown
Parker Conrad was touring me around a personal sliver of heaven when I asked him to relive his personal hell.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups enterprise
Palo Alto Networks Woos Customers With Years of Free Software as Cloud Security Sales Slow
By Aaron Holmes
The slowdown in enterprise software spending is forcing some software firms to go to extraordinary lengths to win business.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge
By Anissa Gardizy and Wayne Ma
After placing an early bet on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language.
Art by Clark Miller
Social Studies startups real estate
The Rise of the Not-Home Not-Office
By Arielle Pardes
When Jamie Snedden moved to San Francisco from London in late 2021, it occurred to him that he didn’t actually know how to make friends.
Art by Clark Miller.
Screentime culture ai
Screentime: The Creator Who Quit Google to Experiment With AI
By Margaux MacColl
Last December, Bilawal Sidhu was living a double life. By day, he was a full-time product manager at Google, working on projects like building virtual reality tools .
Photo of Bob Lee from Instagram. Art by Clark Miller.
In Memoriam
His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back
By Scott Alan Lucas
I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee.