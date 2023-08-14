BuzzFeed’s business continues to decline significantly: Overall revenue dropped 27% in the second quarter of 2023 to $77.9 million. Revenues for the digital media firm’s advertising segment fell 33%, while its content segment, which mostly reflects revenue from custom content made for advertisers, was down 22% year over year. The company, which has been shopping Complex Networks assets to...
Latest Articles
AI Agenda ai
Pinecone and Cohere CEOs Warn About Leaving the GPU ‘Faucet’ Running in the Age of AI
You know those horror stories of people who leave a faucet running in their house while on vacation for a week, returning to a flooded residence? That kind of thing is happening in AI.Edo Liberty, founder of Pinecone, a buzzy infrastructure startup which helps developers build AI applications using their own data, says he heard about an intern at a company who accidentally spent half a million...
