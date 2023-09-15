TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has resumed negotiations with the Biden Administration, months after those negotiations fell apart amid demands from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States that ByteDance sell TikTok, The Washington Post reported on Friday. The new talks center on the progress the company has made to implement Project Texas, TikTok’s plan intended to...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing markets google
Our Favorite Stories From This Week
Whether you’re a freight shipping fan, an IPO market aficionado, a close watcher of the crypto venture capital landscape, or if you’ve ever wondered what happened to Yahoo, there’s something for everyone in The Information’s coverage from this past week.
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed